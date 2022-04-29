SAFE2 (SAFE2) Price Tops $236.23 on Top Exchanges

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.57 or 0.07297332 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00058388 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

