SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $5,726.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,575.66 or 0.99885047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00050731 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00237819 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00102902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00147665 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.60 or 0.00294147 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

