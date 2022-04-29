SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) recently:

4/13/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $65.25 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $65.25 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/11/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/11/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/11/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2022 – SailPoint Technologies is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

3/5/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. 251,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,284. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.86 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock worth $3,031,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

