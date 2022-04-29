Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,733.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,102. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.40. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

