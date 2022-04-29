Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.