Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SDG opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Sanderson Design Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.55 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.55.
About Sanderson Design Group (Get Rating)
