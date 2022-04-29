Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SDG opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Sanderson Design Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.55 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

