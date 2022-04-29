Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 2,410.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 16,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,805. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRAFF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

