Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCHYY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 53,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,448. Sands China has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

