Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€6.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.49) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.22 ($7.77).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.15 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.65. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 12-month high of €11.43 ($12.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

