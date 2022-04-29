Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sarepta's first DMD drug, Exondys 51, has posted impressive growth in the past few quarters with the trend expected to continue. The company’s two other new DMD drugs, Vyondys 53 and Amondys 45, are also seeing strong demand trends. These three drugs have the potential to treat one-third of DMD patients. Development of its promising next-generation DMD candidate is progressing well. Its focus on developing gene therapies with diversified targets, including DMD, also looks promising. However, failure of its lead gene therapy candidate in a clinical study last year hurt its prospects. It has also suffered several pipeline setbacks and any such setback will have adverse impact. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of Q1 earnings. Sarepta has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

