SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $410.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $359.24 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $281.45 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

