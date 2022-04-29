SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.67.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $359.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.22. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $281.45 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.