Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $47,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,246,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,978,000 after buying an additional 681,755 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,002,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,225,000 after buying an additional 152,249 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

SLB opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

