Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($165.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €163.73 ($176.05).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €137.92 ($148.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.10. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

