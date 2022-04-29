Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.26.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,609. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.