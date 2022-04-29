Scotiabank Trims Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Target Price to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HCG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.86.

TSE:HCG opened at C$32.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$30.75 and a 1-year high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

