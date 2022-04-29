ScPrime Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $22.74 million and $37,376.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,116,403 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

