SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11). Approximately 81,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 674,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.11).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £16.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.
About SDX Energy (LON:SDX)
