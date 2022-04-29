Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SEA were worth $39,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after buying an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after acquiring an additional 198,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SEA by 58.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $79.67 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

