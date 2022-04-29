Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 314,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

