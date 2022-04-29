Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $67.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.04.

STX traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $84.46. 6,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,902. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after buying an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

