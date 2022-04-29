Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

SGEN stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.42. Seagen has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,540 shares of company stock worth $10,588,052. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

