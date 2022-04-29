Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.
SGEN stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.42. Seagen has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,540 shares of company stock worth $10,588,052. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
