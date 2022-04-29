Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

SES stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 444,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,655. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.63. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.73 and a 1-year high of C$6.90.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

