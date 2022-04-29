Seigniorage Shares Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,006.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $269,637.21 and $24,006.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.03 or 0.07313492 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00056856 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.