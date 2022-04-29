Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 505,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,052,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 158.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 469,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 287,762 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

