Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,732,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,478. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

