Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 14.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. 6,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,733. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

