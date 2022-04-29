Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,370 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGRX. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $239,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $555.75 million, a PE ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.