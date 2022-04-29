Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,368 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Washington Federal worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 3,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

