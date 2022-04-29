Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 885,002 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $17,952,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

NOMD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 6,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.