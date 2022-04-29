Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Mercury General worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 666.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

