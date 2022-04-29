Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $49.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,779,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $207.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

