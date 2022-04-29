Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Great Southern Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 117,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $741.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 31.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

