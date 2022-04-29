Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of WesBanco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

WSBC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,620. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

