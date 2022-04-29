Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in LGI Homes by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.62. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,912. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.