Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,807. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

