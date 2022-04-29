Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Select Medical worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.