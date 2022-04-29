Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of SMFR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,638. Sema4 has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $110,867.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 34.6% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 935,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 240,500 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sema4 by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sema4 by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

