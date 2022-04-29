Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.90.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.84. 18,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

