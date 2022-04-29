Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-$0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.

ST traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 19,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,358. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after acquiring an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 766,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after buying an additional 297,121 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.