Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million – $1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.10.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 766,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after acquiring an additional 297,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 192,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $7,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

