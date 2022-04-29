Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SXT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,139. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 249,344 shares of company stock worth $20,845,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

