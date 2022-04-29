ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $504.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $1,185,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

