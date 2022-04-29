ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.97.

ServiceNow stock opened at $504.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total value of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

