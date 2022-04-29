Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 78.3% in April

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

SVNDY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,567. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $22.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

