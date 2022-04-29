SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Up 0.2%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of SGL Carbon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

