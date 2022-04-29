SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.38

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 81662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.
Several brokerages have commented on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.
About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
