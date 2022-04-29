Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

