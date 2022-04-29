Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Shapeways alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

SHPW opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60.

In other Shapeways news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of Shapeways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares in the company, valued at $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shapeways (Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shapeways (SHPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.