Share Repurchase Plan Announced by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,145,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,768,992. Apple has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

